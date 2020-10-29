Lightning re-sign F Patrick Maroon, D Luke Schenn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed two depth players from their Stanley Cup-winning team.

Forward Patrick Maroon signed a two-year deal worth $1.8 million and defensemen Luke Schenn gets $900,000 for next season.

Maroon and Schenn were among the newcomers who helped put the Lightning over the top after several years of playoff heartbreak.

Maroon became the only back-to-back Cup champion in 2019 and 2020 after winning it with his hometown St. Louis Blues the previous season.

This is Maroon’s first multiyear deal since the Anaheim Ducks signed him for three seasons back in 2015.

