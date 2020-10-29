Lightning re-sign F Patrick Maroon, D Luke Schenn

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) / (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed two depth players from their Stanley Cup-winning team.

Forward Patrick Maroon signed a two-year deal worth $1.8 million and defensemen Luke Schenn gets $900,000 for next season.

Maroon and Schenn were among the newcomers who helped put the Lightning over the top after several years of playoff heartbreak.

Maroon became the only back-to-back Cup champion in 2019 and 2020 after winning it with his hometown St. Louis Blues the previous season.

This is Maroon’s first multiyear deal since the Anaheim Ducks signed him for three seasons back in 2015.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss