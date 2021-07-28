Lightning re-sign Brayden Point to an 8-year contract extension

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Brayden Point to an eight-year contract extension.

The extension will commence with the 2022-23 season worth an AAV of $9.5 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Point, 25, has skated in 351 career NHL games, all with the Lightning recording 139 goals and 310 points. He played in 56 games for the Bolts last season, leading the team for points (48) and goals (23).

During the Lightning’s 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff run, Point led the NHL with 14 goals and ranked second behind teammate Nikita Kucherov for points with 23. In 67 career postseason games, Point has amassed 36 goals and 73 points. He ranks tied for third all-time on the Lightning’s playoff scoring list.

“Brayden is a key contributor to the Lightning’s success and one of the most dynamic players in the NHL. To be able to agree to terms with him on a long-term contract is great news for our organization going forward,” BriseBois said. “Not only is Brayden a skilled player, he is also a fierce competitor who fits in well with the pedigree of our team. Our organization looks forward to having him be a big part of this team for many years to come.”

“I’m very excited to stay in Tampa for another nine years,” Point said. “I want to thank the entire Lightning organization for this and say thanks to our fans. Since being drafted by Tampa, I’ve always felt like Tampa has been home and the fans have played a huge role in making my time in Tampa so wonderful.”

Point was originally drafted by the Lightning in the third round, 79th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft.