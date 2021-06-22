Lightning prepare for ‘tough atmosphere’ in Game 6 against Islanders

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends against New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)

UNIONDALE, New York (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have won 11 of the past 16 playoff games but, on Wednesday will need to win one more game to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. If you think that that is a simple task, you would be mistaken.

The New York Islanders, despite allowing eight goals in Game 5 of this series, will not be quitting on their quest for a Stanley Cup.

“I think the old saying is, ‘The last one is the hardest one to close out,’” said Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn, “You do not look at anything else besides tomorrow.”

Schenn, who has played in seven games this postseason, netted his first goal in the most recent game against the Islanders inside Amalie Arena.

The sixth game of this series will be played in front of a crowd of passionate Islanders fans at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

“This is an extremely tough building to play in,” said Schenn, who arrived at that arena only moments before he joined the reporters on a Zoom meeting. “They play great here. It is going to be a tough atmosphere.”

The Lightning have won one of two games there in this series, which puts their overall playoff record at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum at three wins and one loss. The team also has a winning record on the road with six wins and two losses in this postseason.

“We are going into a building where we obviously won one and lost one,” stated Victor Hedman, another Lightning defensemen. “We got to raise our game to another level once again.”