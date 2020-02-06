Lightning prepare for Pens without Rutta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Jan Rutta suffering a lower-body injury in Tuesday’s win over the Golden Knights and listed as week-to-week, the Lightning are looking to Braydon Coburn to slide into that spot for Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Coop also adds that Braydon Coburn will slot back in tonight in Rutta’s absence. #PITvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 6, 2020

“I think we have great depth on the defense,” Coburn said after morning skate. “There’s a lot of familiarity with our guys. Everybody’s kind of played with everyone at a different point this year. But for me personally, I’m excited to get in there and give it everything I’ve got.”

“We’ve got [Coburn] and Schenn waiting and a couple long-time veterans in this league so it’s not like we’re throwing somebody in there that’s wet behind the ears,” said Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper. “We’ve got guys that can play. Hopefully, we just don’t skip a beat.”

“I think pretty much everything will be the same,” said Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak. [Coburn] is going to play with [Shattenkirk] tonight. Maybe for [Sergachev] it’s going to be different because he’s going to play on the right but we played in this situation during the season and I think we are ready for that.”

Thursday also marks a significant milestone for Nikita Kucherov, who will be playing in his 500th career NHL game.

