Lightning power play struggles continue early into game 5

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) looks to shoot past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of winning back-to-back Stanley Cups championships but the team has hit a slight slump. They are scoreless on their past seven power plays going 0 for 5 in game 4 and 0 for 2 in the first period of game 5.

The Lightning can typically be described as “lethal” when they have the man advantage. They control the puck, they pass it flawlessly, and they seem to know exactly when and where to shoot it.

This trouble could be connected to a change in the top power-play unit with the loss of Alex Killorn who has not skated in a game since the first game of this series.

He is a crucial part of the attack providing 17 points on 8 goals and 9 assists in these playoffs.

The Montreal Canadiens, although they have only had two power-play chances in games 4 and 5, have not been able to capitalize either.