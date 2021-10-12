Lightning not afraid of Stanley Cup three-peat talks

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, left, and center Anthony Cirelli (71) crowd left wing Ross Colton (79) after scoring on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the last two Stanley Cup championships and are not looking to settle.

The Lightning will raise a banner honoring their 2020-21 championship to the rafters prior to their season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

However, the three-time Stanley Cup champions are looking to be the first team since 1983 to win three straight Stanley Cup championships.

When asked if he thinks the Lightning can do it again this season? Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said “I think so. A three-peat sounds good.”

This year’s team will come with changes due to the loss of key third-liners in Barclay Goodrow, Blake Coleman and Yanni Gourde. But will feature new faces including Corey Perry who the Lightning have faced in the last two Stanley Cup Finals

Thankfully, team’s core remains intact with the return with the likes of Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Andrei Vasilevskiy.