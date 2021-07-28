Lightning national anthem singer moved to ICU nearly a week after hospitalization with COVID

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A beloved member of the Bolts Nation is continuing her battle with COVID-19.

Unfortunately, 8 On Your Side has learned that Sonya Bryson-Kirksey has been moved to the intensive care unit nearly a week after initially being hospitalized for the virus.

According to Bryson-Kirksey’s husband, the Tampa Bay Lightning national anthem singer saw a spike in her fever Tuesday night, causing doctors to transfer her to the ICU.

8 On Your Side was told several tests have been conducted, however, it will take 48 hours before doctors receive any results.

Bryson-Kirksey has continuously received support from the Tampa Bay community since her initial unexpected diagnosis. She was vaccinated for COVID-19 but also has an underlying condition: Multiple sclerosis.