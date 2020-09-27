Lightning miss out on another OT clincher, head to Game 6

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final is headed to Game 6 after the Tampa Bay Lightning missed a chance to get yet another overtime clincher this postseason.
The Dallas Stars avoided elimination with a 3-2 double-overtime victory in Game 5.
Tampa Bay finished off each of their three Eastern Conference series with an overtime victory. They couldn’t do it again even after taking a 2-1 lead early in the third period. It was Tampa Bay’s fourth multiple overtime game this season.
They lost in double overtime in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final, then ended that series in the next game.
