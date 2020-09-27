Lightning miss out on another OT clincher, head to Game 6

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dallas Stars right wing Corey Perry (10) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second overtime in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final is headed to Game 6 after the Tampa Bay Lightning missed a chance to get yet another overtime clincher this postseason.

The Dallas Stars avoided elimination with a 3-2 double-overtime victory in Game 5.

Tampa Bay finished off each of their three Eastern Conference series with an overtime victory. They couldn’t do it again even after taking a 2-1 lead early in the third period. It was Tampa Bay’s fourth multiple overtime game this season.

They lost in double overtime in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final, then ended that series in the next game.

LATEST ON THE LIGHTNING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss