Lightning miss out on another OT clincher, head to Game 6

Dallas Stars right wing Corey Perry (10) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second overtime in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final is headed to Game 6 after the Tampa Bay Lightning missed a chance to get yet another overtime clincher this postseason.

The Dallas Stars avoided elimination with a 3-2 double-overtime victory in Game 5.

Tampa Bay finished off each of their three Eastern Conference series with an overtime victory. They couldn’t do it again even after taking a 2-1 lead early in the third period. It was Tampa Bay’s fourth multiple overtime game this season.

They lost in double overtime in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final, then ended that series in the next game.

