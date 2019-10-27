Lightning lose to Predators in OT

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) controls the puck in front of Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Nashville Predators at home on Saturday night by a score of 3-2.

Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson scored the goals for the Lightning.

Ryan Ellis scored the overtime goal to give the Predators their third straight win.

The Lightning will play the New York Rangers on the road on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES: