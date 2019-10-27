Lightning lose to Predators in OT

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Nashville Predators at home on Saturday night by a score of 3-2.
Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson scored the goals for the Lightning.
Ryan Ellis scored the overtime goal to give the Predators their third straight win.
The Lightning will play the New York Rangers on the road on Tuesday.
