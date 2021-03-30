Lightning looking to avoid three game skid vs. Blue Jackets

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will battle the Columbus Blue Jackets on home ice on Tuesday.

The two teams are trying to break losing streaks with the Lightning losing back to back games on the road and the Blue Jackets searching for their first win in 10 days. They have lost four consecutive games.

While the Lightning have the best record in the Central Division, the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers are trying to steal that spot. The Hurricanes trail the Lightning by one point and the Panthers trail the Lightning by two points.

The Lightning have been skating without two of their top defensemen, Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak. Those players have missed multiple games with lower body injuries and, although they are listed as “day to day,” it is unclear when they will return to the ice.