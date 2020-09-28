Lightning look to win Stanley Cup in Game 6, avoid Game 7 with Stars

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 26: Corey Perry #10 of the Dallas Stars is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game-winning goal during the second overtime period against the Tampa Bay Lightning to give the Stars the 3-2 victory in Game Five of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on September 26, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to bring home the championship and avoid a seventh game in the Stanley Cup Final with a Game 6 win against the Dallas Stars Monday night.

The Lightning hold a 3-2 lead in the series after losing in double overtime of Game 5 on Saturday. If the Bolts win Monday, the series would end and Tampa Bay would be Stanley Cup champions for the second time in franchise history. If the Stars win Monday, it would force a seventh and final game in the series that would be played on Wednesday.

The Bolts will again be without their captain Steven Stamkos, who was ruled out for the remainder of the series over the weekend. Stamkos made a brief goal-scoring appearance in Game 3.

Puck drop is set for 8 o’clock Monday night in Edmonton. You can watch the game on WFLA News Channel 8. Coverages begins at 7:30 p.m. on air and on WFLA.com.

This story will have live updates when the game begins. Check back after puck drop.

