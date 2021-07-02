Lightning look to take 3-0 series lead against Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal (21) break up a fight between Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and Canadiens right wing Paul Byron during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

MONTREAL (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning figured out in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final what the Montreal Canadiens are made of. After a lopsided Game 1 loss, the Canadiens brought their best but still couldn’t even things up.

Tampa Bay has to be better in Games 3 and 4 at Montreal to avoid the final tightening up. The Lightning are also getting banged up quickly after losing Alex Killorn to injury and watching several players absorb some painful hits.

The Canadiens proved they can hang with the Lightning but are still two losses away from their season ending.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are hard to beat when they score first this postseason. The Lightning upped their record to 14-2 when scoring the opening goal, and have yet to trail in taking a 2-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens in their Stanley Cup Final series. The Canadiens would certainly like to turn the tables with the series shifting to Montreal starting with Game 3 on Friday. Montreal is 11-2 when scoring first and 1-6 when falling behind 1-0.

Montreal is disappointed that Quebec health officials denied their request to play in front of more than 3,500 fans at Bell Centre for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Game 2 in Tampa was played in front of a crowd of over 17,000. The Canadiens had sought approval for roughly 10,000 fans to attend the first Cup final game in the city in 28 years. Crowds outside the arena have grown into the thousands as fans pack the street. It’s not clear if there’s any chance for more fans for Game 4 on Monday.

After two weeks in isolation following his positive COVID-19 test, Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme is back running the Canadiens. Assistant Luke Richardson filled in for Ducharme, who still participated in team meetings. But it’s not the same as being there in person. Ducharme says: “it’s just the little moments like being able to take 30 seconds or a minute with a player.”

Lightning coach Jon Cooper ruled out injured forward Alex Killorn for Game 3, with Mathieu Joseph serving as the replacement, just like on Wednesday. Joseph played only 6:25 in Game 2. Killorn’s absence also means a promotion for Tyler Johnson to the second line to skate with Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos.