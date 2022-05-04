TORONTO, Canada (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are moving on from the 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their opening game of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Leafs took the lead late in the first period, and that would be all they needed.

The game was all but put away in the second period as Toronto scored three goals to make it 4-0 going into the second intermission.

Auston Matthews led the way for the Leafs, collecting three points. There wasn’t much to speak of on the Tampa Bay side, as they were outshot 32-24.

They’re hoping their recent success following losses helps them Wednesday night.

“A good group at turning the page,” head coach Jon Cooper said. “They dig their heels in when they’re pushed up against the wall. It’s game one. We’ve had a pretty good history of taking game two. It’s not guaranteeing future success tonight, but the goalie finds ways to get himself dialed in in these situations.”

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. The game airs on ESPN2.

Fans can also go to Sparkman Wharf for the team’s official watch party.