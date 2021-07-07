Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

FILE – Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) sets up during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series against the Montreal Canadiens in Tampa, Fla., in this Wednesday, June 30, 2021, file photo. Maroon would become the fourth player in NHL history and first since 1964 to win the Stanley Cup three seasons in a row as long as the Tampa Bay Lightning finish off the Montreal Canadiens in the final. The St. Louis native helped his hometown Blues win the Cup in 2019 for their first title in franchise history and was with the Lightning when they won last fall in the bubble. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No team has won the Stanley Cup on home ice since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have that chance in Game 5 of the final against the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning were the runners up when Chicago ended the franchise’s 77-year home-ice Cup-winning drought. Watching the Blackhawks celebrate is still a vivid memory for Cooper, even after winning it all last year. That was in the bubble and Edmonton.

Winning at home this time would afford the Lightning the chance to celebrate that moment with friends and family.