Lightning increase fans allowed in Amalie Arena to 18,600

TAMPA (WFLA) – Amalie Arena is about gain another jolt of fan electricity!

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday the team has been approved to welcome about 18,600 fans to the arena ahead of this evening’s Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

That’s an increase from the 16,300 fans allowed for Game 1 on Monday and is the most since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

According to Amalie Arena, the full capacity number for NHL games is 19,092 seats, 20,500 seats for basketball games and up to 21,500 seats for concerts and center stage events.

Tickets are still available for Game 2 with prices starting at $290.

Game 2 kicks off at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.