Lightning-Hurricanes playoff series schedule released

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The dates are set for the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

According to the National Hockey League, below is the upcoming schedule for the seven-game series between the two teams:

Game 1 : Sunday, May 30 at 5 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina Networks: NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports

: Sunday, May 30 at 5 p.m. Game 2 : Tuesday, June 1 at 7:30 pm. Tampa Bay at Carolina Networks: NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports

: Tuesday, June 1 at 7:30 pm. Game 3 : Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay Networks: USA, SN, TVA Sports

: Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Game 4 : Saturday, June 5 at 4 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay Networks: USA, SN, TVA Sports

: Saturday, June 5 at 4 p.m. Game 5 : Tuesday, June 8 at TBD Tampa Bay at Carolina Networks: TBD

: Tuesday, June 8 at TBD Game 6 : Thursday, June 10 Carolina at Tampa Bay Networks: TBD

: Thursday, June 10 Game 7 : Saturday, June 12 Tampa Bay at Carolina Networks: TBD

: Saturday, June 12

To purchase tickets to Game 3 and Game 4 at Amalie Arena, visit Ticketmaster.com.