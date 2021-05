TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning’s road to repeat will continue this Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes, the National Hockey League announced Friday.

According to a release from the league, the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Lightning and Hurricanes will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday in Raleigh.

Game 1 will kick off the best-of-seven series against the two teams.

No other information was released regarding the schedule for the rest of the series games.