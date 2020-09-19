Lightning host drive-thru pep rally to get fans ready for Stanley Cup Finals

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted a drive-thru pep rally Saturday morning at the Westshore Mall to help fans get ready for game one of the Stanley Cup Final.

“I’m really excited,” said 7-year-old Lucas Barrett.

The pep rally was complete with a DJ, free Lightning swag,, and of course ThunderBug. Fans thought this was a great way to bring everyone together since this hockey season has been anything but normal.

“We love the excitement of the crowd and the people, especially with a run like this and it’s really sad we can’t be all together at the games. But this is a great way to bring the fans together and get ready for the game” said Bolts fan Cary Ritter.

8 On Your Side spoke with Sonya Bryson Kirksey, the National Anthem singer for the Lightning. She said the energy is always in the fans and she is looking for a win.

“Wins win wins… all wins. Don’t ask me anything else,” Kirksey said.

Game one is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss