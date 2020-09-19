Lightning host drive-thru pep rally to get fans ready for Stanley Cup Finals

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted a drive-thru pep rally Saturday morning at the Westshore Mall to help fans get ready for game one of the Stanley Cup Final.
“I’m really excited,” said 7-year-old Lucas Barrett.
The pep rally was complete with a DJ, free Lightning swag,, and of course ThunderBug. Fans thought this was a great way to bring everyone together since this hockey season has been anything but normal.
“We love the excitement of the crowd and the people, especially with a run like this and it’s really sad we can’t be all together at the games. But this is a great way to bring the fans together and get ready for the game” said Bolts fan Cary Ritter.
8 On Your Side spoke with Sonya Bryson Kirksey, the National Anthem singer for the Lightning. She said the energy is always in the fans and she is looking for a win.
“Wins win wins… all wins. Don’t ask me anything else,” Kirksey said.
Game one is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.
