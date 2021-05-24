Lightning hoping to expand attendance at AMALIE Arena

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be expanding attendance at AMALIE Arena.

The team announced last week it would allow 9,000 fans inside Amalie Arena for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers.

However, the team did not specify how many fans would be allowed in if the Lightning advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team did have 9,762 fans in attendance for Game 4.

Eight On Your Side has learned the Lightning have already distributed 2,100 tickets to fans for Monday night’s Game 5 watch party against the Panthers. Last week 1,500 fans were in attendance for previous road games.

For fans hoping to attend tonight’s watch party puck drop is at 8:00 p.m. and fans will be allowed inside the arena starting at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Lightning Foundation Charities. Pods of 1-6 people are available. Masks are required when sitting in your seat, except when eating and drinking.

For more information on how you can get tickets for Monday night’s watch party visit the Lightning’s website.