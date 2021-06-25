Lightning hold impressive 11-2 record when scoring first in postseason games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have an impressive 11-2 record when scoring first in this postseason. They are winless with an 0-4 record when they allow the opposing team to net the first goal.

However, on Wednesday in Game 6 against the New York Islanders, the Lightning scored the first two goals but they could not pull off the victory. They lost that game 3-2 in overtime.

Do the players value these statistics?

Alex Killorn, a Lightning forward, did not seem to be sold on them.

“I mean, it is always good to score first. We scored first last game and it didn’t work out so we do not look too much into that,” he said. “We realize it is going to be a 60 minute battle tonight so whoever scores first does not really matter. It is going to be a tough game.”