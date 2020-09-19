Lightning hobbled but ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against familiar foe

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, center, skates past Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point, left, and shoots the game winning goal past goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, right, during overtime of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

EDMONTON (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars with several key players dealing with injuries the team somehow was able to withstand during an impressive run to the Eastern Conference championship.

Captain Steven Stamkos remains sidelined, Brayden Point is hurting and Anthony Cirelli is hobbling, too.

Stamkos has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Final.

Point says every player likely is dealing with bumps and bruises by this point in the playoffs.

The Lightning will face a familiar foe in the Final in former assistant coach Rick Bowness who spent five years with the Bolts before the sides parted ways in 2018.

Bowness says he was ready to move on and the Lightning were ready to move on from him. Now Bowness has the chance to be the second interim coach in as many years to win the Cup.

This is the first time in NHL history to feature a coach facing a former assistant.

The game airs on WFLA News Channel 8 at 7:30 p.m.