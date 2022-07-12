TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Tuesday the team has hired Jeff Blashill as an assistant coach.

Blashill joins assistant coaches Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler, goaltender coach Frantz Jean and video coaches Nigel Kirwan and Brian Garlock under head coach Jon Cooper.

Blashill, 48, served as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings for seven seasons, from 2015-16 to 2021-22.

While with Detroit, Blashill had an overall record of 204-261-72 in 537 regular season games, as well as with one postseason run in 2016.

Before that, he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Red Wings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.