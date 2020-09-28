Lightning helping kids learn hockey with Learn to Play program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -The Tampa Bay Lightning are giving back to the community and helping introduce the next generation of hockey players to the sport with their Learn to Play program.

The team has partnered with the NHL and NHLPA to create the program, which helps introduce kids to the sport at a low cost.

Parents can sign up children ages 5 to 10 for eight hockey sessions that last eight hours each.

For $175, kids will get their own set of hockey equipment, including skates. The team will also donate ball hockey equipment to schools and local rec centers. The team has also donated 175,000 hockey sticks to kids in the community.

The team is in the process of building 10 outdoor rinks around Tampa Bay, where youth leagues will play.

Information on how to register is available on its website.

For additional information, visit lightningmadehockey.com.

