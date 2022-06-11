TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning‘s quest for a three-peat continues.

Tampa Bay punched its ticket to the Stanley Cup Final series Saturday night with a 2-1 Game 6 win over the New York Rangers at home in front of fans. It’s the Lightning’s third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance and keeps hope alive for a third straight championship for the franchise.

The Lightning struck first in Game 6 at Amalie Arena. After a scoreless first period, Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos found the back of the net in the second with assists from Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev.

The Rangers were able to even it up in the third period with a goal from Frank Vatrano, but Stamkos answered with his second goal of the game less than a minute later. That goal was assisted by Palat and Nikita Kucherov.

The Bolts were able to stave off the Rangers for the rest of the game and hold on to advance to the Stanley Cup Final series.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 11: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates after scoring a goal on Igor Shesterkin (not pictured) #31 of the New York Rangers during the third period in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 11, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) moves the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay will now face the Colorado Avalanche in its final quest for the Stanley Cup. Colorado swept the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference Final.

The Stanley Cup Final will open on Wednesday. The Avalanche will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the series in Colorado thanks to the team’s higher regular-season point total. The Lightning will host Game 3 and Game 4.