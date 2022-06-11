TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning‘s quest for a three-peat continues.
Tampa Bay punched its ticket to the Stanley Cup Final series Saturday night with a 2-1 Game 6 win over the New York Rangers at home in front of fans. It’s the Lightning’s third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance and keeps hope alive for a third straight championship for the franchise.
The Lightning struck first in Game 6 at Amalie Arena. After a scoreless first period, Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos found the back of the net in the second with assists from Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev.
The Rangers were able to even it up in the third period with a goal from Frank Vatrano, but Stamkos answered with his second goal of the game less than a minute later. That goal was assisted by Palat and Nikita Kucherov.
The Bolts were able to stave off the Rangers for the rest of the game and hold on to advance to the Stanley Cup Final series.
Tampa Bay will now face the Colorado Avalanche in its final quest for the Stanley Cup. Colorado swept the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference Final.
The Stanley Cup Final will open on Wednesday. The Avalanche will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the series in Colorado thanks to the team’s higher regular-season point total. The Lightning will host Game 3 and Game 4.