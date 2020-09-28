Lightning head coach on avoiding distractions ahead of Game 6

EDMONTON, Alberta (WFLA) – “I think distractions can be an enemy.”

The Tampa Bay Lighting could hoist the Stanley Cup above their heads on Monday night or on Wednesday night but, obviously, they need to win one of those games to do it.

However, Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper stated he has not really allowed the thought of holding the Stanley Cup to enter his mind. He is focused on the task and, at this point in time, the task is controlling the flow of Game 6.

“If you start thinking about an outcome and not about the process, I think you are destined to fail,” Cooper adding, “And you cannot sit here and say, ‘Ohh, like, what could happen?’ because, then, you are taking your focus away from the task… You have to focus on the task at hand and not the outcome…and if you do the right things in your process, usually, the outcome will work out for you.”

The preferred outcome, if you are a Tampa Bay Lightning fan, would be for the team to win their second Stanley Cup in franchise history and their first Stanley Cup since 2004 on Monday night.