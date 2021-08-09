Lightning head coach Jon Cooper named head coach of Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper celebrates after getting the win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jon Cooper, has been named the head coach of the Canadian Men’s Olympic Team for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China if the NHL players participate in it.

“I have many fond memories of the Olympics, from watching games as a young kid to thrilling gold medal victories,” said Cooper in a statement, “and I look forward to helping create lasting memories for Canadians across the country while our team competes for a gold medal.”

He has never held this position in the past, but he has served as head coach of Team Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Championship. Cooper helped the team win a silver medal. He was also an assistant coach with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Cooper will embark on this Olympic run with three assistant coaches, Bruce Cassidy, Peter DeBoer, and Barry Trotz.

Additionally, the mental performance coach for the Lightning, Dr. Ryan Hamilton, will serve in that same role for this team.

Cooper will appear in a Zoom meeting on Monday afternoon to talk about this honor.