Lightning head coach Jon Cooper clears COVID-19 protocol

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jon Cooper

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper watches during the third period of the team’s preseason NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced that head coach Jon Cooper has cleared COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the virus last week.

According to Tampa Bay Lightning reporter Bryan Burns, both Cooper and Bolts center Pierre Edouard-Bellemare have been cleared from the COVID protocol list.

Additional, Burns reports Cal Foote, Taylor Raddysh and goalie coach Frantz Jean have entered COVID protocol.

The Lightning face off against the Florida Panthers Thursday at 7 p.m. in Sunrise.

On Wednesday, the National Hockey League announced it is following CDC recommendations and by cutting COVID-19 isolation times to five days in the United States under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss