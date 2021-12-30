Lightning head coach Jon Cooper clears COVID-19 protocol

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper watches during the third period of the team’s preseason NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced that head coach Jon Cooper has cleared COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the virus last week.

According to Tampa Bay Lightning reporter Bryan Burns, both Cooper and Bolts center Pierre Edouard-Bellemare have been cleared from the COVID protocol list.

Additional, Burns reports Cal Foote, Taylor Raddysh and goalie coach Frantz Jean have entered COVID protocol.

Jon Cooper out of COVID protocol and back on the ice to lead #Bolts morning skate in Sunrise in preparation for tonight’s matchup vs. Florida. #TBLvsFLA



📷: ⁦@Mike_OHalloran⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q7aPkIWoAk — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 30, 2021

The Lightning face off against the Florida Panthers Thursday at 7 p.m. in Sunrise.

On Wednesday, the National Hockey League announced it is following CDC recommendations and by cutting COVID-19 isolation times to five days in the United States under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws.