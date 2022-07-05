TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed in to the NHL Draft on Thursday with seven picks.

The Lightning have a first-round pick, 31st overall, for the first time since the 2019 draft.

The Bolts have the following overall selections:

Round 1 – 31 overall

Round 4 – 103 overall (from Chicago)

Round 5 – 160 overall

Round 6 – 169 overall (from Detroit)

Round 6 – 192 overall

Round 7 – 223 overall (from NY Rangers)

Round 7 – 224 overall

The first round of the draft will take place on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds two through seven will start at 11 a.m. on Friday.