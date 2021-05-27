Lightning ‘had a good feeling’ ahead of Game 6 victory

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos, felt confident on Wednesday.

“We knew it before the game,” said Stamkos. “We had a good feeling.”

Stamkos and the Lightning had another chance to capture the series against the Florida Panthers and advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They would not allow it to evade them.

“If you got to back it up, sometimes, tonight was one of those nights,” said Stamkos after the Game 6 victory. “We talked about it going into the game and, then, we backed it up.”

Yes, the Lightning flashed their skills in every facet of the game.

“It was our best effort by far in the playoffs,” said Stamkos, “and the biggest game that we played so far and that is what experienced teams do in those situations is they step up when it is time to step up.”

However, why did Stamkos and his teammates have confidence to spare before the start of that game?

“I think we had a good game plan,” he said. “The coaches and the players, we obviously watched some video and we kind of changed some things around and I thought it was great. We came in confident and we know how to win in these situations and we fed off of the amazing crowd and we got the job done. It was almost a clinical game in terms of executing the game plan and it was fun to be a part of.”