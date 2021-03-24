Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy sets new franchise record with 12 consecutive wins

DALLAS, Texas (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning, the defending Stanley Cup champions, currently lead the league in points and in wins and, with its star goaltender standing between the pipes, it has been victorious in 12 consecutive games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy set a new franchise record with that winning streak on Tuesday.

“It is obviously great,” said Vasilevskiy after that twelfth win. “It is very fun to win, especially that many games in a row.”

He admitted he knew about the possible record from his teammates but he said he hardly thought about it.

“I am just trying to do my job, just working hard every day, trying to do my routine before the game and play my best game every night so I am trying to focus on the process,” said Vasilevskiy.

That “process” appears to be a priority for every member of the team. The Lightning only allowed 17 shots on goal in the game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday and, in the second period, Vasilevskiy only had to stop one shot from the Stars.

“A great defensive effort,” he said, “probably one of the best games we ever played so obviously one of the easiest games I have ever played on my side and I am just really proud of our team, just an unbelievable effort.”

“I just think that that is how we should play,” said Yanni Gourde, a forward who has scored four goals in the past four games. “I think we should play good defensively every single night. We did a good job eliminating their scoring chances and their shots on net by playing fast in our defensive zone and getting the puck away.”

While Gourde stated he is proud of the overall team effort, he is well aware of the value Vasilevskiy brings to the ice.

“We can rely on him every single night. He is doing everything so well. He is so good and it is so nice knowing he is behind you and making the save,” said Gourde. “It gives you a little bit more freedom, a little bit more up front.”

“He has not only done this once. He has done it multiple times,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said in reference to the other winning streaks connected to Vasilevskiy. “And he is a cornerstone goaltender for us. He continues to amaze and I am glad that he did not have to stand on his head for this one because he has had to a few times this year for us.”

Cooper believed the other players wanted to help Vasilevskiy capture this record.

“I think the guys were digging in for him as well, like, wanting this for him,” said Cooper. “I think he should be a guy that holds this record with the Tampa Bay Lightning because he has had so much impact on the organization in the time he has been here.”

He has been here in Tampa for seven seasons and, after setting this franchise record, he wanted to share it.

“Thank you,” said Vasilevskiy. “Thanks to my teammates and their great effort.”