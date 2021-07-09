Lightning gearing-up for Monday’s championship boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another championship parade in Tampa– another championship boat parade that is.

The city of Tampa is celebrating its third professional sports title in the span of about 9 months (282 days to be precise) as the Lightning gear up for Monday’s festivities along the Hillsborough River.

Lightning forward Alex Killorn, who became the most nautical member of the team after his Instagram live “Dock Talk” segments during the 2020 season pause, particularly enjoyed the festivities on the water.

“I think being in Florida and being in Tampa we’re in a unique situation that we’re able to do it on boats,” Killorn said. “I think once we did it on boats a lot of us thought ‘Why would you have done it any other way than this way?’ Maybe it took COVID for us to realize how cool it was but I’m looking forward to it. Everyone’s looking forward to it Monday.”

‘Killer’ also made sure to request everyone’s presence at the event– even if it’s on a weekday.

“Hopefully everyone’s taking off work,” Killord added. “It’s going to be a great time.”

While there are a significant number of players back from last year’s championship roster, there are several new players, preparing for their boat parade debut. One of them is rookie Ross Colton, who scored the Cup-clinching goal in the Stanley Cup Final.

“Honestly I don’t know what to expect,” the 24-year-old Colton said. “Growing up you know you always watch those parades. It’s just unbelievable. I can’t wait to be a part of one. I’ll probably be with (Mathieu Joseph), (Anthony Cirelli) and maybe some of the younger guys. For me, I’ll probably just have my phone out the whole time and just record everything. I want to be able to take it all in and be able to remember those moments forever. I’m super excited just to be able to experience something like that. I don’t even know. I don’t think there’s words to describe it. Just super excited.”

For guys like Colton, who are making their championship boat parade debut, Killorn had some advice– stay hydrated and enjoy the moment.