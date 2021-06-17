Lightning forward Yanni Gourde breaks scoring drought to give team early lead in Game 3

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde is known for his passionate play.

He is aggressive and he is feisty. Despite being undersized, he never ignores an opportunity to drop the gloves and throw some punches.

However, on Thursday night in Game 3 against the New York Islanders, he held onto his gloves and threw the puck into the net. Gourde gathered a rebound about midway through the first period. He sent it to the inside of the far left post and, then, he celebrated with his teammates.

Gourde has recorded four points on three goals and one assist this postseason but he been held without any points for the past nine games. He netted his last goal in Game 4 of the series against the Florida Panthers on May 22.

Gourde is finding his groove so what can we expect from him in the remainder of this series? The possibilities are endless. Oh, my Gourde!