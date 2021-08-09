Lightning, forward Ross Colton reportedly agree on 2-year deal

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, left, and center Anthony Cirelli (71) crowd left wing Ross Colton (79) after scoring on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning and their young forward, Ross Colton, avoided arbitration and settled on a two-year, $2.25 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Colton, who was a rookie this past season, recorded nine goals and three assists in 30 regular-season games. He also recorded four goals and two assists in 23 postseason games.

He scored the only goal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens, which ended the series and put the Stanley Cup in the hands of the Lightning for the second straight season.