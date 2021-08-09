Lightning, forward Ross Colton reportedly agree on 2-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning and their young forward, Ross Colton, avoided arbitration and settled on a two-year, $2.25 million deal, according to multiple reports.
Colton, who was a rookie this past season, recorded nine goals and three assists in 30 regular-season games. He also recorded four goals and two assists in 23 postseason games.
He scored the only goal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens, which ended the series and put the Stanley Cup in the hands of the Lightning for the second straight season.