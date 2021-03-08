LIVE NOW /
Lightning forward Pat Maroon nets new milestone with 100th career goal

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Michigan (WFLA) – Pat Maroon is currently skating with his fifth NHL team in his 10th NHL season and, on Sunday, he scored his 100th career goal.

“It is a huge achievement and accomplishment for myself,” said Maroon, a forward with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Maroon joined the Lightning in August of 2019, helping them win a Stanley Cup after he helped the St. Louis Blues do it the previous year.

He stated he feels he has been rewarded for his style of play over the course of his career, referring to himself as the player who “mucks it up, grinds it up.” If you have ever watched him on the ice, that phrase is definitely accurate.

Maroon stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs nearly 240 pounds. He is a force, aggressive and determined to do damage when necessary, and, now, he has netted a new milestone.

“I am very proud of my accomplishments so far so, yes, it is just another one but I am very happy,” said Maroon. “Obviously, without my teammates and my line mates throughout the years, that would not have happened so kudos to all of the line mates throughout my career and to all of the line mates I am playing with right now. It has been a fun journey so far.”

