Lightning forward Pat Maroon flaps his wings, squawks at Panthers in Game 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (WFLA) – You are free to disagree with me but, in my opinion, the most memorable moment of Game 2 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers arrived at the end of the second period.

The two teams had been involved in a scuffle sparked by Mackenzie Weegar of the Panthers shoving Blake Coleman of the Lightning. Weegar approached an unsuspecting Coleman from behind and pushed him to the ice. Coleman reacted to it and his teammates swooped in to assist him.

That incident resulted in a roughing penalty on Weegar and he did not like it. He proceeded to linger on the ice with a handful of his teammates arguing the call.

Lightning forward Pat Maroon, who is always available for a snippet of free entertainment, saw his opportunity to shine and he did not hesitate. He stood by his bench flapping his arms like a chicken insinuating that that is how the Panthers were handling themselves.

Maroon even went as far as squawking at them while sharing some words before the two teams traveled to their respective locker rooms.

Maroon executed that performance perfectly enhancing the emotions of the game for the players and for the fans.

“I don’t try to look for it unless it comes to me,” said Maroon on Wednesday. “I just try to go out there and stick up for my teammates as best I can. It has always been in me to do that. I am here to protect my teammates and I am here to help in any way.”

He is a helper, he is a protector, and he is an exceptional teammate especially when he flaps his wings to take his team to that next level.