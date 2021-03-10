Lightning forward Blake Coleman talks about challenges of unique NHL season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) As the Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for the finale to their longest road trip of the season, Lightning forward Blake Coleman took some time to reflect on the unique setup of the 2021 NHL season.

Coleman spoke with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas via Zoom from the Lightning’s practice session in Detroit.

On Thursday, the Lightning hope to win for the fifth time in the six-game trip.

The Lightning are currently in first place in the very competitive Central Division, one point ahead of the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Coleman also discussed the sports shutdown of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ironically, it allowed him to be home more following the birth of his first child, a daughter.

The Coleman’s are expecting another girl later this year, as well as another lengthy postseason run.

Coleman was acquired before the trade deadline last year from the New Jersey Devils just before the NHL season was paused.