Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow ‘hopefully back soon’

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow is seen during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He has been practicing with the team but is not yet ready to skate with the team in a postseason game.

“I am trying to get him back into game shape,” Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said.

Cooper is referring to Barclay Goodrow, a forward who has not played in a game since May 8 when the Lightning visited the Florida Panthers. He recorded one point in that game before suffering an upper body injury.

The hope, according to Cooper, is that Goodrow will be “back soon.”

The Lightning face the Panthers in Tampa on Wednesday night for Game 6 of their First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series. Tampa Bay holds a 3-2 lead over the Panthers in the series and could advance to the next round of playoffs Wednesday night with a win.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. at Amalie Arena.