Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Lightning forward Alex Killorn holds Instagram live on his jet ski

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lightning forward Alex Killorn may have won the Instagram live game Thursday evening, by broadcasting from his jet ski. “Killer” called the segment “Dock Talk,” and rode around to teammates’ houses for some quick Q&A and even gave his guests presents.

Killorn’s first stop was by Steven Stamkos’ house, where they took questions from fans on his IG live feed– including his thoughts on the Bucs signing Tom Brady and Tiger King. Stammer’s gifts were a dozen eggs and disinfectant wash, which were all in the storage compartment of the jet ski.

Cruising around the choppy waters, Killorn gave fans a glimpse of Brady’s new digs at Derek Jetter’s mansion, en route to visit Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh as his final guests.

Hedman spoke about his efforts with the Humane Society and got a Harvard t-shirt as his gift. McDonagh added his thoughts on the Brady signing and walked away with a roll of toilet paper and a bottle of wine.

Killorn signed-off after 30 minutes out on the water, saying that was his first and last “Dock Talk” session, but may have to bring it back again by popular demand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus"

Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings"

AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient"

Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks"

a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount"

Small businesses struggle for cash and approval in new federal loan programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses struggle for cash and approval in new federal loan programs"

Plant City Sunoco surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City Sunoco surveillance video"

City of Tarpon Springs to help small businesses with $1,000 grants

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tarpon Springs to help small businesses with $1,000 grants"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss