Lightning forward Alex Killorn holds Instagram live on his jet ski

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lightning forward Alex Killorn may have won the Instagram live game Thursday evening, by broadcasting from his jet ski. “Killer” called the segment “Dock Talk,” and rode around to teammates’ houses for some quick Q&A and even gave his guests presents.

You are probably going to want to head over to @Akillorn19’s Instagram right now… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wbY8aXGiHb — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 9, 2020

Killorn’s first stop was by Steven Stamkos’ house, where they took questions from fans on his IG live feed– including his thoughts on the Bucs signing Tom Brady and Tiger King. Stammer’s gifts were a dozen eggs and disinfectant wash, which were all in the storage compartment of the jet ski.

Cruising around the choppy waters, Killorn gave fans a glimpse of Brady’s new digs at Derek Jetter’s mansion, en route to visit Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh as his final guests.

Hedman spoke about his efforts with the Humane Society and got a Harvard t-shirt as his gift. McDonagh added his thoughts on the Brady signing and walked away with a roll of toilet paper and a bottle of wine.

Killorn signed-off after 30 minutes out on the water, saying that was his first and last “Dock Talk” session, but may have to bring it back again by popular demand.