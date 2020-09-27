Lightning fans wake up hopeful after game 5 loss

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lightning fans are keeping hope alive after the Dallas Stars forced a game six against them Saturday night.

Hundreds of fans packed Thunder Alley Saturday to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning in game five of the Stanley Cup Final. Coming into Friday, the Bolts led the series 3-1. Many fans hoped Saturday would be the last game and the team would be back in the Bay with the trophy. However, the Stars put up a big fight and forced a game six.

“When you think you’re 3-1 up, any other sport, you can give a game up, but in hockey you never want to do it because one game can change the entire series,” said Lightning Fan Marcus Williams.

If people weren’t at home watching the game, many found themselves at various watched parties. Whether it was at Thunder Alley, the Sail Pavilion, or Ferg’s Sports Bar in St. Petersburg. Regardless, Lightning fans left disappointed, but hopeful.

“I think the stars got lucky tonight. I think Tampa is the better team,” Williams said. “I think they now they know who the stars are and they know how to beat them.”

The Lightning still lead the series 3-2. Game six will be played Monday at 8 p.m. on News Channel 8.

