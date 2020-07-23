LIVE NOW /
Lightning fans to sign pieces of glass with messages for players before trip to Toronto

Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As part of the Be the Distant Thunder campaign, the Tampa Bay Lightning is hosting previously registered fans to AMALIE Arena to sign a piece of glass with personalized messages for the players.

The pieces of glass which surround the rink will then accompany the Lightning to Toronto when the team leaves on Sunday for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Lightning will play against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, July 29 and will later open round robin play against the Washington Capitals on Monday, Aug.3.

The Be the Distant Thunder campaign was started to recognize that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bolts fans may be apart but they are never absent. 

