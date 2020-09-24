Lightning fans thrilled to see Stamkos return in Game 3 after 5-2 victory

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans are ecstatic about the Lightning winning Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, but many couldn’t help but focus on something else — the return of Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos.

“Seeing him come out like that, you can’t beat it,” one fan commented while watching the game from Thunder Alley.

Steven Stamkos played for the first time in seven months and scored on his first shot.

Stamkos hasn’t played in 211 days since February because of an injury he suffered.

“It’s been such a long time but at this time of the year, you want to do anything you can to help your team win. I’ve watched these guys be so committed to what our end goal is,” Stamkos said after playing in Game 3.

“We were really excited,” Lightning forward Alex Killorn said. “He told us he was ready, he comes out, gets a shot on net and scores a goal. It really elevated our team. So happy for him to be back and be a part of this.”

Stamkos only played the first period, but the Lightning still pulled out a 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars.

