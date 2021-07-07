Lightning fans return to apartment to sit on ‘Lucky Couch’ ahead of Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – The legend of the “The Lucky Couch” is alive and well, ladies and gentlemen! It will be supporting the standard three Tampa Bay Lightning fans on Wednesday evening for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and it will be positioned in the standard spot.

If you are unaware of the backstory here, I am happy to explain it to you.

Those fans, Kyle Mullan, Devon Garnett, and Ryan Van Schaick, took a risk. They transported the couch from Mullan’s home in Valrico to a bar in Temple Terrace for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Lightning lost to the Islanders in that game.

However, before the relocation, they only witnessed Lightning wins when they watched the games together on that couch.

Thankfully, Devon Garnett confirmed they will be in the apartment in Valrico sitting side by side in the correct order on the couch on Wednesday.

You simply cannot doubt the couch. The Lightning nearly swept the Canadiens in this series but, obviously, a Game 4 loss shattered the streak. Where were these fans for that crucial game? Well, they ditched the couch for a gathering at Ducky’s Sports Lounge. They are not going to make the same mistake twice.