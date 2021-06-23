Lightning fans pack Ferg’s Sports Bar in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – In St. Petersburg, Lightning fans packed Ferg’s Sports Bar hoping that game six in the series would be the final game and the Lightning would once again be playing for the Stanley Cup. Bridget Cunningham was one of them.

“And I texted all my friends in Long Island because I’m from New York saying thanks for trying but you’re done,” said Cunningham. “Very exciting. I’m a new Tampa resident … almost two years, so I’ve been here for the Bucs and now two Stanley Cup champions. “

When Tampa Bay scored the first goal, faithful were quick to remind everyone that in every game in this series, the team that scored the first goal went on to win the game.

Carmen Delledonne brought his own inflatable Stanley Cup to the Ferg’s watch party.

“I mean, we’re in the zone. I don’t expect an 8-0 victory, but all we need to do is lean on them at this point,” said Delledonne. “At the end of the day, we’re really kind of in a good spot … we just need to score a couple more and I think we can lock it up here in New York.”

The Lightning unfortunately did pull out Game 6 losing in overtime. Game 7 is scheduled for Friday in Tampa.