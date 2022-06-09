TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Even with the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road against the New York Rangers for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Amelie Arena was filled with fans for a watch party.

Entry cost $10 with proceeds benefiting the lightning foundation.

“I moved to Tampa in 2017 for school and I don’t think I’ll ever leave,” Lightning fan Madison Burgner said. “I think Tampa is growing into something beautiful and I think it’s all thanks to the Tampa Bay Lightning.”

The environment resembles a home game for fans choosing to join the watch parties. The event is complete with t-shirt giveaways, hype videos, a live DJ, and plenty of other fan attractions.

“Being a bolts fan is just like a big family. We’re a big hockey town over here. It’s the best hockey town. So it’s always fun to be here and just a great time. Great energy,” Lightning fan Shannon Williams said.

The watch parties have been inside the arena for the Eastern Conference Finals.

“The music and everything, it’s amazing. A lot better than watching at home or anywhere else. You got to come here to see it,” Lightning fan Robin Roberts said.

Amelie Arena will play host to game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday when the Lightning return home to face the New York Rangers.