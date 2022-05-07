TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of the Tampa Bay Lightning gathered outside of Amelie Arena Friday to cheer on the hockey team in Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs.

“You are in Champa Bay, so, we’re back again,” said Janie Palemeri, a lifelong lightning fan.

She and other Bolts fans gathered in Thunder Alley, outside of the arena, for the team’s official watch party. For only 5 dollars, fans can watch the game on big projection screens while enjoying music, food, and drinks.

The Lightning lost game 3 of the playoff series Friday night, but fans are remaining confident heading into game 4.

“We love hockey and we love the lightning. such an awesome team. and to have a team have a chance for three in a row is just unbelievable so we’re here to root them on all the way,” said one of a pair of super fan friends known as ‘The Blue Beards.’

Game 4 between Tampa Bay and Toronto is Sunday at 7:00 p.m.