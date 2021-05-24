Lightning, fans hope to fill Amalie Arena for upcoming playoff games

TAMPA (WFLA) – Lightning fans are ready to pack Amalie Arena to cheer on the defending Stanley Cup champions.

For fans like Jenna Cullen even at limited capacity their is nothing like cheering on her team.

“It felt like I was home, it was like a breath, just, sigh. I’m back finally. Been waiting on this day for a long time,” Cullen said.

Fans love being back at Amalie, even at a limited capacity, praising the team and the arena for putting a priority on safety.

But fans want to know, when will Amalie be back to full capacity, 8 On Your Side has learned it’s not up to the bolts or the arena, but the NHL who must approve capacity in every arena, based on air quality.

Fans admit they had no idea the NHL makes the decision on capacity, requiring teams to test each arena.

“The NHL has approved the lightning to increase its capacity for the second round. The NHL must approve capacity in every arena,” a team spokesperson told 8 On Your Side.

The team announced last week it would allow 9,000 fans inside Amalie Arena for this series against the Florida Panthers.