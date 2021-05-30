Lightning fans celebrate win against Hurricanes inside Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning leads the series heading into Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Panthers.

Although the Bolts played in Raleigh Sunday night, fans still brought the thunder to Amalie Arena.

“The atmosphere in here was electric. It definitely made it feel like they were here even though they were miles away,” said Chris Mellnick, a Bolts fan.

Despite pulling out a 2-1 win, Sunday night’s game was no walk in the park for the Lightning.

“(The) Hurricanes (are) a really good team. There was definitely sometimes after they scored on the power play that was kind of tough. I think they outplayed us in the first but after that, the Bolts really came back,” said Matt Parrish, a Bolts fan.

Long-time fans hope the Lightning will take it all the way this year for a repeat.

“I would love to watch them win another cup. Back-to-back would be amazing. I think they have everything they need to do it and hope they get it done,” Mellnick said.

Game 2 will take place Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Fans can join the watch party again at Amalie Arena.