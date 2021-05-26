Lightning fans celebrate Game 6 victory, excited for 2nd round

TAMPA (WFLA) – Lightning fans say game six was nerve-wracking, where a win would wrap up the series and a loss would bring a dreaded game seven and a trip to Sunrise for the bolts.

The nerves were on edge for fans inside Amalie Arena and at the watch party outside on Thunder Alley.

“It’s really unreal right now. Game seven is the only topper on top of game six and in a Florida showdown, it’s the best of the best right now. We’re seeing the best of the best,” Lightning fan Johnathan Harte said.

Fans throughout Thunder Alley say there’s nothing quite like playoff hockey, where fans can feel it. Some say they get nervous the second they wake up, knowing the Tampa Bay Lighting play that day.

Nick Ketchum sat in front of Amalie Arena with a buddy while watching game six Wednesday night.

“There’s no other feeling in the world, it’s playoff hockey,” Ketchum said





Fans were anxiously holding their breath until a late third-period goal by Brayden Point with around five minutes left in the game giving fans a chance to breathe a sigh of relief.

“You got nerves, there’s constant action all the time. It’s always fun, I love it,” Lightning fan Ketchum said.

No matter what way you choose to calm your nerves, one thing remains the same. Tampa Bay loves the Lighting, and fans are beyond thrilled the Bolts are moving on.

The team will now wait for the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators series before they hit the ice again.