Lightning fans can celebrate with Coors Light beer made from Stanley Cup Final ice

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning fans will able to celebrate the team’s Stanley Cup win next week with Coors Light beer made from the actual ice on which the hockey team won the championship.

Coors Light says they have been quietly scraping and collecting the actual ice from the rink at Amalie Arena and transporting it to its hometown brewery in Golden, Colorado to craft the game-winning Champions Ice brew.

Coors Light will be filtering the ice during the brewing process, ensuring a refreshing, fully purified drinking experience for those lucky enough to get their hands on the special-edition brew.”

Starting the week of July 12, Lightning fans can drink the limited-edition Coors Light Champions Ice at participating Tampa Bay bars, where there will be a limited supply of 32oz. collectible crawlers available as well.

Below is a list of bars you will be able to get the limited-edition beer at:

Hattrick’s

107 S Franklin St.

Tampa, FL 33602

American Social

601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107

Tampa, FL 33602

MacDintons

405 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL, 33606

Garrison’s Water Street Marriott

505 Water St

Tampa, FL 33602

Press Box

222 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33609

Patio

421 S MacDill Ave

Tampa, FL 33609

Yeoman’s

202 N Morgan St

Tampa, FL 33602

Sail Pavilion

333 S Franklin St

Tampa, FL 33602

Fermented Reality

615 Channelside Dr

Tampa, FL 33602

Anchor Bar

514 N Franklin St

Tampa, FL 33602

Four Green Fields

702 N Ashley Dr

Tampa, FL 33602

Irish 31

1611 W Swann Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Park and Rec

290 S Meridian Ave

Tampa FL, 33602

Rick’s on the River

2305 N Willow Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

Stone’s Throw Armature

304 W 7th Ave

Tampa, FL 33602