Lightning fans can celebrate with Coors Light beer made from Stanley Cup Final ice

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coors Light

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning fans will able to celebrate the team’s Stanley Cup win next week with Coors Light beer made from the actual ice on which the hockey team won the championship.

Coors Light says they have been quietly scraping and collecting the actual ice from the rink at Amalie Arena and transporting it to its hometown brewery in Golden, Colorado to craft the game-winning Champions Ice brew. 

Coors Light will be filtering the ice during the brewing process, ensuring a refreshing, fully purified drinking experience for those lucky enough to get their hands on the special-edition brew.”

Starting the week of July 12, Lightning fans can drink the limited-edition Coors Light Champions Ice at participating Tampa Bay bars, where there will be a limited supply of 32oz. collectible crawlers available as well.

Below is a list of bars you will be able to get the limited-edition beer at:

Hattrick’s
107 S Franklin St.
Tampa, FL 33602

American Social
601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107
Tampa, FL 33602

MacDintons
405 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL, 33606

Garrison’s Water Street Marriott
505 Water St
Tampa, FL 33602

Press Box
222 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33609

Patio
421 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33609

Yeoman’s
202 N Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602

Sail Pavilion
333 S Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602

Fermented Reality
615 Channelside Dr
Tampa, FL 33602

Anchor Bar
514 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602

Four Green Fields
702 N Ashley Dr
Tampa, FL 33602

Irish 31
1611 W Swann Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Park and Rec
290 S Meridian Ave
Tampa FL, 33602

Rick’s on the River
2305 N Willow Ave
Tampa, FL 33607

Stone’s Throw Armature
304 W 7th Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss