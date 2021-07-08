Lightning fans can celebrate with Coors Light beer made from Stanley Cup Final ice

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning fans will able to celebrate the team’s Stanley Cup win next week with Coors Light beer made from the actual ice on which the hockey team won the championship.
Coors Light says they have been quietly scraping and collecting the actual ice from the rink at Amalie Arena and transporting it to its hometown brewery in Golden, Colorado to craft the game-winning Champions Ice brew.
Coors Light will be filtering the ice during the brewing process, ensuring a refreshing, fully purified drinking experience for those lucky enough to get their hands on the special-edition brew.”
Starting the week of July 12, Lightning fans can drink the limited-edition Coors Light Champions Ice at participating Tampa Bay bars, where there will be a limited supply of 32oz. collectible crawlers available as well.
Below is a list of bars you will be able to get the limited-edition beer at:
Hattrick’s
107 S Franklin St.
Tampa, FL 33602
American Social
601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107
Tampa, FL 33602
MacDintons
405 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL, 33606
Garrison’s Water Street Marriott
505 Water St
Tampa, FL 33602
Press Box
222 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33609
Patio
421 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33609
Yeoman’s
202 N Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Sail Pavilion
333 S Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Fermented Reality
615 Channelside Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Anchor Bar
514 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Four Green Fields
702 N Ashley Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Irish 31
1611 W Swann Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Park and Rec
290 S Meridian Ave
Tampa FL, 33602
Rick’s on the River
2305 N Willow Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Stone’s Throw Armature
304 W 7th Ave
Tampa, FL 33602