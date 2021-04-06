Lightning fan honors team with tattoo of Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jen Glorioso has been a Tampa Bay Lightning fan since she was a child. Her family, specifically her father, introduced her to the team.

“He is the sports guy,” she said, “but now I would say it is tied between me and my mom. Now, we are the biggest hockey fans in the house.”

Glorioso, her parents and her two older brothers have been season ticket holders for about 10 years. They only have two tickets, so they share them. However, additional interest in a game calls for additional tickets to that game.

“If that is the case” said Glorioso, “we will buy more tickets. Other than that, it just kind of goes on our availability.”

Finally, she has a cat and she named her cat “Nikita” after one of the stars on the team, Nikita Kucherov.

Yes, Glorioso is proud to be a Tampa Bay Lightning fan and, if you doubted her, you should be more observant.





“I told myself a few years ago, I want to say the last time the Lightning went to the finals, that I would get another Lightning tattoo because I only have a little Lightning bolt on my finger,” explained Glorioso.

She fulfilled that promise on March 25, 2021.

“I would have done this the next day if I could,” she said, “but I just had a hard time finding an artist to make my idea into a reality so I was not even able to book the appointment for it until a few weeks ago.”

She found that artist at Heart Tattoo in Tampa. That shop is less than two miles from the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Amalie Arena.

“His name is Ben,” said Glorioso. “He was so cool. I sent him a few different ideas of what I wanted and I came in there for my appointment and he showed me his drawing and it was exactly what I wanted. It is going to be big. It is going to be detailed. It is going to have all of the things. I am going to incorporate the Stanley Cup into the tattoo since it is like the most gorgeous trophy in all of sports.”

She said she thinks her new tattoo, which is located on the back of her right leg, is gorgeous too.

“The tattoo took about one hour and 45 minutes and it turned out great. I loved it,” she said. “I just got it because I love the team and the organization is so great and I believe we can go back to back and just keep adding more so I can keep adding more onto it.”

If the Lightning win the Stanley Cup again, the design of the tattoo allows her to add three more years to it.

“If that happens,” Glorioso said with a smile, “I am prepared.”